Trump Attorney Bobb to Newsmax: FBI, DOJ Quiet on Mar-a-Lago Raid Intent

Attorney Christina Bobb told Newsmax that the Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation have been "suddenly mum" on their reason for raiding Mar-a-Lago last week.

The key member of former President Donald Trump's legal team shared during her Tuesday appearance on "Eric Bolling The Balance" that the recently unveiled warrant was "not very illustrative."

"It doesn't really show us what they took, where they took anything – other than – they informed me that they did take some attorney-client privileged information and possibly other privileged documents," Bobb said, adding that she's "still waiting for an explanation."

Bobb argued that stories of an internal FBI informant within Trump's circle were incorrect, claiming instead that Trump "doesn't have anything incriminating" against him despite consistent run-ins with the government.

"If they actually had something, at the very least, they would have held a press conference resolving a lot of these questions in Americans' minds, and they haven't even done that," she said. "I don't think they have anything."

Bobb further confirmed reports that the FBI searched a residence that would include former First Lady Melania Trump's closet but said she "wasn't allowed to observe what they were doing or see really any part of the raid."

"They told me I have no legal standing to be there," Bobb said. "Those were the words they gave to me. We argued over whether that was true or not, and I explained to them ... it's better for you to allow me to observe because then I can't say, 'They kept me out and wouldn't let me observe.'

"I don't think anybody just takes the word of the FBI anymore. But they seem to be OK with that risk."

