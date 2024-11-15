Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: Congestion Pricing 'Unjust Cash Grab'

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., hit out at New York Gov. Kathy Hochul for resuming congestion pricing for drivers entering New York City, telling Newsmax the move is an "unjust cash grab."

Hochul announced on Thursday that New York City will resume charging congestion pricing starting next year, unpausing a plan she placed on hold last June, just a few weeks before its start date. In a press conference, Hochul noted that the new price to enter the most congested parts of Manhattan will be $9, down from the previous price of $15, saying, "This lower toll will still allow us to accomplish all … of the goals of congestion pricing."

Malliotakis said on "Wake Up America" that "Only Gov. Hochul would call a toll going from $0 to $9 a tax cut. This is the ultimate Hochul hoax."

She added, "Remember shortly before the election, she stopped it, she said it was indefinite, she said [she] had no plans on bringing it back. A week after the election, here we are again fighting this cash grab, which is so unfair to the people I represent who have to drive into Manhattan."

Malliotakis said that many people who work odd hours or need to travel into the city for medical care are "not comfortable riding the public transit system that Kathy Hochul has deteriorated with her bail law and releasing repeat offenders back on to our streets."

She added that Hochul is "trying to tell people that you're actually doing something for them when you're continuing to hammer them over the head and try to take more of their hard-earned money."

The congresswoman said, "People around the country might not care right now, but this is a first-in-the-nation type program, and if we don't stop it here in New York City, it's going to come to a city near you."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com