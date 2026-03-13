Malcolm Hoenlein to Newsmax: Synagogue Attack Shows Hate Threatens US Society

Violence at a Michigan synagogue is an example of hatred that threatens American society, not just Jewish communities, Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations Executive Vice Chairman Emeritus Malcolm Hoenlein told Newsmax.

Hoenlein appeared Thursday on "American Agenda" after a car crashed into a synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan.

Authorities said the driver was killed and no members of the congregation were injured, but the incident prompted heightened concern among law enforcement and Jewish communities nationwide.

"This is a reminder of how seriously we must take it," Hoenlein told co-hosts Bob Brooks and Katrina Szish. "While Jews can be the first victims, we're never the last."

"This is something that threatens American society and Western values."

The incident comes amid rising tensions tied to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, as well as a broader surge in antisemitic incidents across the U.S. in recent years.

According to multiple watchdog groups and federal data, antisemitic hate crimes have climbed sharply since the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel in 2023 and subsequent unrest on college campuses.

Hoenlein said the rise in antisemitism predates the current Middle East conflict but has been fueled by foreign adversaries and extremist ideology.

"We're seeing two tracks," he said. "The rise of antisemitism long preceded the conflict in Iran, though not unrelated to Iran, which has stimulated and supported a lot of the antisemitic activity."

He warned that hateful rhetoric, particularly online, increasingly translates into real-world violence if it goes unchallenged.

"The words of violence lead to deeds of violence," Hoenlein said. "As long as it's tolerated, as long as people with influence spread false accusations and lies about the Jewish community, it fuels the atmosphere for attacks."

Security has been increased at synagogues and Jewish institutions across the country, with many congregations now employing guards or electronic monitoring systems.

But Hoenlein said even those measures cannot completely eliminate the threat posed by individuals determined to cause harm.

"There's no way to protect 24/7 against somebody intent on doing damage," he said. "That's why the responsibility falls on all of society."

He also pointed to the role of universities, social media, and cultural institutions in shaping public attitudes, warning that antisemitic rhetoric and radical ideologies have become more visible in recent years.

"It took [Adolf] Hitler months to spread a big lie," Hoenlein said. "Today it's done in nanoseconds on the internet."

Hoenlein said the fight against antisemitism requires strong leadership across government, religious institutions, and civil society.

"Political leaders, religious leaders, educators — everyone has a responsibility," he said. "If we lower the barriers and keep saying more hate is acceptable, then you will only see more violence."

He added that protecting Jewish communities ultimately protects America's broader values.

"We love America," Hoenlein said. "And this is a moment when American values are being put to the test."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX :

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com