Rep. Scott Perry to Newsmax: Not Surprised at US Terror Events After Biden Years

Americans should not be surprised by domestic terrorist attacks following four years of open borders under then-President Joe Biden, Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Friday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," the Pennsylvania congressman said recent violent incidents and threats highlight concerns long raised by conservatives about lax border enforcement and national security risks.

"We shouldn't be surprised," Perry said. "The Biden administration, quite honestly, the left has let in millions and millions of people, some of which sought to do harm to the United States of America."

Perry's comments came as tensions remain high amid the escalating conflict involving Iran and recent reports of security incidents in the United States, including a cyberattack, violence near a Michigan synagogue, and a shooting at Old Dominion University.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee member began by offering condolences to victims of recent attacks before warning that the risk of extremist violence on American soil has increased after years of weak border policies.

"Thoughts and prayers go out to those affected, injured, or killed in these attacks," Perry said. "But none of this should surprise us."

According to Perry, extremist groups have long sought to infiltrate Western nations, including the United States, by embedding operatives in society.

"The Muslim Brotherhood plan has been out there since the early 1990s, where they were going to send people to the United States and essentially take over for the sake of radical Islam," Perry said. "People being here willing to act out upon that, whether they're sleeper cells or not, shouldn't be surprising."

Perry also criticized what he called a growing trend among some lawmakers and local leaders to undermine law enforcement, arguing that reduced support for police and federal authorities makes it harder to prevent attacks.

"What should surprise us is that Americans that serve in Congress and the United States Senate refuse to fund the organization that takes these people off the street and keeps us safe," Perry said.

The congressman also questioned why some communities that have restricted federal law enforcement cooperation later call for federal help after violent incidents occur.

"These people go out and kill Americans, and then they want the same people that disallowed federal law enforcement in their communities to come in after the killing has happened," Perry said.

During the interview, Perry also discussed the ongoing conflict with Iran, arguing that the regime has spent decades promoting anti-American terrorism.

"Iran has waged war against the United States for nearly five decades," he said, adding that the current conflict represents an effort to finally confront that threat.

As global tensions continue, Perry said the contrast between political approaches in Washington will remain a key issue for voters.

"We have a great contrast between two parties," he said. "One that loves America, trying to save America and lift all Americans up, and one that essentially stands with the criminals that are attacking Americans."

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