Michigan Synagogue: We Were Target of Terrorist Gunman

Leaders of the nation's largest Reform synagogue said Thursday their congregation was the victim of a terrorist gunman after he rammed a vehicle into the suburban Detroit synagogue and opened fire before being killed by security.

"As you have no doubt heard, Temple Israel was the victim of a terrorist gunman who was confronted and neutralized by our security personnel who are truly heroes," the synagogue said in a statement. "Our teachers followed their training and kept the children safe and calm."

The FBI said it has taken over the investigation of the attack.

Jennifer Runyan, special agent in charge of the FBI's Detroit field office, described the attack in a news conference that aired live on Newsmax2 as "a targeted act of violence against the Jewish community."

"This is a deeply disturbing and tragic incident," Runyan said. "And our deepest sympathies [are] with the victims, their family, and the entire Jewish community."

Law enforcement did not identify the suspect. LBCI Lebanon reportedly identified him as Ayman Ghazali.

WJBK-TV in Detroit reported the suspect was from Dearborn Heights, Michigan, which has the nation's largest Arab population.

LBCI Lebanon said Ghazali was from Machghara in Lebanon's Western Bekaa region, about 12 to 15 miles north of the Israeli border. The region is considered a major stronghold and logistical hub for Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorists.

LBCI Lebanon reported that Ghazali carried out the attack in retaliation for the deaths of his brothers Qassem Ghazali and Ibrahim Ghazali, who were killed March 5 in an airstrike on the town by the Israeli military.

Israel has carried out strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon amid broader regional tensions involving Iran.

Law enforcement said the culprit drove a vehicle into the building in West Bloomfield and was killed in an exchange with security personnel. The complex houses a preschool and family center, where about 140 children were present but safely evacuated, authorities said.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the synagogue's head of security was hospitalized after being struck by the vehicle but is expected to recover. He added that 30 law enforcement officers were hospitalized for smoke inhalation after the vehicle caught fire.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started.

"A lot of those questions can't be answered at this point because it's super preliminary in the investigation," Bouchard said. "You know, all of us have thoughts of maybe why this happened, but we don't operate in a world where we can presume something, we have to determine it through investigation and specificity and that is a work in progress as we speak."

The FBI and state and local law enforcement did not take questions at the news conference. The bureau has activated a digital media tip line for the public to submit any photographs or videos they may have taken Thursday.

The FBI wrote Jan. 30 on X that it led an Active Shooter Attack Prevention and Preparedness training course for clergy and staff at Temple Israel.

The FBI said the course combined "lessons learned from years of research and employs scenario-based exercises to help participants practice the decision-making process of the Run, Hide, Fight principles and take necessary actions for survival."

"We appreciate them for having us," the bureau wrote. "Our Division has partnered with many organizations in Michigan and is committed to protecting schools, workplaces, houses of worship, medical facilities, transportation centers, government facilities, other public gathering sites, and communities."