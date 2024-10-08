WATCH TV LIVE

Malcolm Hoenlein to Newsmax: Israelis Follow US Elections

Tuesday, 08 October 2024 10:46 PM EDT

Malcolm Hoenlein, executive vice chair of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, told Newsmax on Tuesday that Israelis care more about elections in the United States than Americans.

"Israelis follow American elections more than Americans do. They know all the statistics. They know what state-by-state results are. And even young Israelis follow it and know a lot about the candidates. I think it's safe to say that [former] President [Donald] Trump enjoys a very distinct advantage here over [Vice President] Kamala Harris," Hoenlein told "Greg Kelly Reports."

Hoenlein added that Israelis "don't know" Harris well.

Tuesday, 08 October 2024 10:46 PM
