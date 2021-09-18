Rep. Louie Gohmert to Newsmax: Biden's Call to Tax the Rich Will Hurt Poor

President Joe Biden's call to tax the wealthy, as well as the energy provisions included in the Democrats' $3.5 trillion spending bill, will hurt the nation's poor, while barely affecting the nation's richest people, Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, insisted Saturday to Newsmax.

"When you hear people say we're going to tax the ultra-wealthy, the mega-wealthy, then the middle class and the poor of America need to grab their wallets because they're coming after you," Gohmert told "The Count."

Gohmert said he has spoken with economist Art Laffer about the tax plans, and the Reagan administration economist explained to him the ultrawealthy are the people who really cannot be taxed, as "they can afford to move."

"They can afford to hire lawyers and accountants to change the way they receive income," Gohmert said. "They can get around whatever it is you're taxing."

Biden's tax plan is "supposedly to fund this $3.5 trillion socialist agenda" plan, Gohmert said, "but you know that Biden was lying not just because his lips were moving, but because of what else is in there."

"They're going to raise energy costs dramatically, and they might as well call that the PPP, the penalty on poor people, because they're the ones that get hammered," Gohmert said. "When you have stuff like in this bill about climate change, that is going to skyrocket the price of energy. That's inconvenient to the very wealthy, but it is devastating to the middle class and those on a fixed income."

He added there was another clue revealed this past week when the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committees got to deal with their part of the $3.5 trillion bill.

"You know how much the Infrastructure committee's part was of the $3.5 trillion?" Gohmert said. "It was $60 billion. That's all the Infrastructure Committee has control over in the infrastructure bill."

Further, raising taxes will drive up inflation at a time when the middle class and poor are already hurting.

"That will heat up inflation all the more and then you're going to add more tax to these people when they're at the breaking point," Gohmert said. "This is a formula for disaster for people that are not wealthy."

He added, Americans are figuring out there are serious problems with how Biden is handling the national economic situation and minority voters are also deciding former President Donald Trump was right when he asked what they had to lose by voting for him over Biden.

"[Barack] Obama and Biden were devastating to the African American community and looks like Biden's back on track," Gohmert said.

He also discussed a conversation with officials from Health and Human Services concerning the number of monoclonal antibodies that are being held back at a time when people with COVID are entering the country illegally, and said he was referred to "somebody from immigration."

"This is a medical question," he said. "You're going to ration how much of this life-saving medication that goes to the different states and you're not even considering the number of the thousands of people you're shipping to those states who are infected with COVID and spread it around. This administration, in every area, is doing great damage."

