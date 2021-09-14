Rep. Hinson to Newsmax: Dems' Tax Hike Plans Coming at Wrong Time

The House Democrats' call to raise corporate and individual tax rates is coming at a time when the economy "needs to be unleashed, and this is not the way to do that," Rep. Ashley Hinson said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"I just did a Main Street business tour in my district, and we're seeing incredible inflation, the highest in more than a decade and year over year, the highest we've seen, so this is not the time to continue that spending," the Iowa Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "The Democrats have been rolling on this idea that we need to be spending money we don't have on priorities Americans don't want or need right now."

Small businesses are already suffering, Hinson added, even without a corporate tax rate that makes taxes higher in the United States than they are in China, Hinson added.

Meanwhile, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has said he won't vote on the $3.5 trillion spending bill if cuts aren't made, and Hinson said she respects him for speaking out about futures spending challenges.

"We need to be putting the brakes on this package, because ultimately, as we know, the way the House progressive Democrats want this, $3.5 trillion isn't even enough," said Hinson. "I'm hopeful that they will come to the table and have some serious conversations about stopping this spending spree that they're on."

American taxpayers are "darn tired" of lawmakers continuing to talk about how they can take more of their money, said Hinson.

She added that as a mother of two boys ages 10 and 8, she understands how the rising prices of groceries can hurt families.

"Ultimately, that just takes away any resources any family might have to go on a family vacation or go support a Main Street business," said Hinson. "I don't know what universe they're living in where they think this is a good idea right now. "

The Biden administration has insisted that the tax rates will only affect the nation's wealthiest, but Hinson said she doesn't agree, as the resulting inflation "is a tax on every American."

"We've been sounding the alarm on this for months," said Hinson. "We have a supply chain that's broken. We should be looking at policies that can help fix that. We shouldn't be moving toward electric vehicles only, which is putting our biofuels producers in Iowa at an incredible disadvantage. We have green fuels ready to go, and we should be focusing on those infrastructure conversations rather than again spending on pie-in-the-sky ideas that just insert more government in your life from cradle to grave."

