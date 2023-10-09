Sen. Graham to Newsmax: Israel Should Be Supported by US

The U.S. should support Israel as much as possible following the major Hamas invasion and terrorist massacre over the weekend, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Monday.

"I hope we stand with Israel," Graham told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "This is not a tragedy. This is a barbaric terrorist attack, it's the Israeli 9/11. If somebody had told us to stand down after 9/11, I'd have told him to go to hell. So yeah, I'm all for helping Israel. Give them the weapons they need, the medical equipment they need."

"I want him to go in on the ground in Gaza and destroy and dismantle Hamas," Graham continued, saying that the goal should be to send a warning to Iran, who sponsors Hamas and countless other terror groups worldwide, that, if hostages get killed, or if Hezbollah attacks Israel from Lebanon, "we're going after Iran."

"There would be no Hamas and Hezbollah without Iran," Graham noted. "They give them the weapons. They give the money. How much longer do we have to sit on the sidelines and watch the Ayatollah murder Americans and disrupt the world before he pays the price?"

