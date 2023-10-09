×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rudy giuliani | joe biden | iran | israel | democrats | terrorists | benjamin netanyahu

Giuliani to Newsmax: Dems Have 'Evil Attachment' to Iran

By    |   Monday, 09 October 2023 08:52 PM EDT

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani blasted the Democrat regimes of former President Barack Obama and current President Joe Biden for having a "sick, evil attachment" to terrorist countries like Iran, telling Newsmax on Monday that the United States under those presidents has been more "pro-Iranian than pro-Israeli."

Giuliani made the comments on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" in the aftermath of Iran-backed Hamas' incursion into Israel during a Jewish holiday over the weekend, an attack that has left at least 900 Israelis dead, most of those civilian.

The heart of the problem, Giuliani told Schmitt, is that Democrats are more into placating enemies than watching out for friends.

"There's a sick evil attachment between the high levels of the Democratic party, particularly Iran," Giuliani said. "This whole discussion about the money is really ridiculous. It's not the money, it's the giving of the money, as a significant act of foreign policy. You're giving $6 billion to a country that is dedicated to eliminating your best friend.

"Has to say, that's not your best friend," he added.

"Bibi's not dumb," Giuliani said, referring to the nickname of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Bibi knows when we give $6B to Iran, he really can't count on us. And he can't count on us," Giuliani said. "We have been, for the last … well, for the Obama years and the Biden years, much more pro-Iranian than pro-Israeli. We have an evil attachment to the reign of terror.

"This regime is completely despicable, and they're running the show."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Related stories:

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani blasted the Democrat regimes for having a "sick, evil attachment" to terrorist countries like Iran, telling Newsmax on Monday that the United States under those presidents has been more "pro-Iranian than pro-Israeli."
rudy giuliani, joe biden, iran, israel, democrats, terrorists, benjamin netanyahu
323
2023-52-09
Monday, 09 October 2023 08:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved