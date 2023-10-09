Giuliani to Newsmax: Dems Have 'Evil Attachment' to Iran

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani blasted the Democrat regimes of former President Barack Obama and current President Joe Biden for having a "sick, evil attachment" to terrorist countries like Iran, telling Newsmax on Monday that the United States under those presidents has been more "pro-Iranian than pro-Israeli."

Giuliani made the comments on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" in the aftermath of Iran-backed Hamas' incursion into Israel during a Jewish holiday over the weekend, an attack that has left at least 900 Israelis dead, most of those civilian.

The heart of the problem, Giuliani told Schmitt, is that Democrats are more into placating enemies than watching out for friends.

"There's a sick evil attachment between the high levels of the Democratic party, particularly Iran," Giuliani said. "This whole discussion about the money is really ridiculous. It's not the money, it's the giving of the money, as a significant act of foreign policy. You're giving $6 billion to a country that is dedicated to eliminating your best friend.

"Has to say, that's not your best friend," he added.

"Bibi's not dumb," Giuliani said, referring to the nickname of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Bibi knows when we give $6B to Iran, he really can't count on us. And he can't count on us," Giuliani said. "We have been, for the last … well, for the Obama years and the Biden years, much more pro-Iranian than pro-Israeli. We have an evil attachment to the reign of terror.

"This regime is completely despicable, and they're running the show."

