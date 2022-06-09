Rep. Zeldin to Newsmax: WH Subtly Encouraged Violence on Justices

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., a candidate for governor of New York, told Newsmax on Thursday the Biden administration has subtly encouraged violence against members of the Supreme Court by not condemning the release of their private addresses.

"When the addresses were released, [former press secretary] Jen Psaki stood there at the White House press briefing room and defended it when their supporters were starting to form outside of the homes of these justices," Zeldin said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," while discussing the arrest of an armed man early Wednesday outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

"[She] stood there at the White House press briefing room, delivering the official position of President [Joe] Biden at the White House and defended it," said Zeldin.

There are also congressional Democrats, he added, "who encourage physical confrontation. You start owning this when your supporters take these types of actions."

Zeldin added that he doesn't have any easy answers about why Attorney General Merrick Garland has not taken action about protesters being outside the justices' homes after the leak of a draft decision that could lead to the overturn of the Roe v. Wade case.

"We all know what should be done by the Department of Justice," Zeldin said. "We know that Merrick Garland should be all over this. It should be personal for him, for the DOJ, and our country. There should be no delay at all. But here we are. You're asking that question now.

"Weeks into that doxing, and the first time they were showing up, and now the most recent events of this person who got arrested. That's a great question that, unfortunately, no one has a good answer for."

Zeldin also discussed his race for governor and insisted this is a year a Republican can win back the seat.

"I'm not in this race to come in second place, and I'm tired of seeing Republicans on their heels and losing in places like Georgia," he said. "I'm ready to see Democrats on their heels and losing in places like New York. We have one-party Democrat rule, not just in Washington, D.C., but for New Yorkers, they also have it up in Albany. This is the first time in my lifetime that we're going into a midterm with a one-party rule."

Zeldin added that the challenges, with Democrats leading the government, include out-of-control spending that has resulted in New Yorkers paying the highest income tax rates in the country.

Other concerns, Zeldin said, include eroding support for law enforcement, and the fact that New York is leading the nation in population loss. He sees these challenges as a potential game changer for people of all parties who realize "we have to restore balance and common sense to Albany."

Former President Donald Trump hasn't endorsed anyone in the race for New York's next governor, but Zeldin said he's stayed in touch with him.

"If he chooses to weigh in and get involved with New York, it's personal for him in many respects," said Zeldin. "You'd say he's forever a New Yorker."