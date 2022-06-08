Ron Johnson to Newsmax: Recent Events Prove Justice System Has 'Two Tiers'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax that a lackluster response from the Justice Department in recent controversies shows the U.S. has "two tiers of systems of justice now."

"We have one for Democrats and their elite friends, and we have one for everybody else," Johnson said during a Wednesday appearance on "Spicer & Co."

The Wisconsin senator cited the acquittal of Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, the response to threats against conservative Supreme Court justices, and the treatment of Jan. 6 defendants as proof of the development.

"They protect people on their side. People like Michael Sussman get off when he clearly lied to the FBI," Johnson said. "The vice president (Kamala Harris) actually encouraged people to donate to the bailout fund for the summer protesters in Minneapolis, Minnesota."

"When you have the event on Jan. 6 — and we all condemn the violence. I want to see those people who committed acts of violence prosecuted to the full extent of the law. But they send in SWAT teams to grandma and grandpas sitting at their farms because they just showed up at the Capitol, and they never entered the Capitol grounds."

Johnson further complained that the DOJ was targeting "white supremacists," whom he condemns but believes the department is using to distract from terrorist threats against Supreme Court justices and nonprofits.

"For example, Justice [Brett] Kavanaugh, pro-life groups," the senator outlined. "There was another fire-bombing at another pro-life group. I believe it was in Buffalo, New York."

"So, I just wrote the Department of Justice, 'What are you doing about this?' I had written previously, asking about how they investigated the summer rioters vs. Jan. 6 protesters, and you just never get any answers from this Justice Department at all," he added.

