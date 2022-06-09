Feds Raid Family Home of Man Charged With Attempted Murder of Kavanaugh

The FBI has raided the Simi Valley, California, family home of the man charged with the attempted murder of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, CBS News Los Angeles is reporting.

According to the news outlet, the federal agents, armed with a search warrant, broke down the front door to Nicholas John Roske's home on Wednesday night.

The FBI charged Roske with the attempted murder of Kavanaugh after Roske called the Montgomery County, Maryland, Emergency Communications Center about 1 a.m. Wednesday, telling the dispatcher that he had a gun in his suitcase, was suicidal, and had traveled from California to kill Kavanaugh.

U.S. Marshals assigned to protect Kavanaugh reported seeing Roske near the justice's home, and stating that he made eye contact with them and then walked away, but was later taken into custody without incident, according to the complaint.

CBS News noted that, according to court documents, Roske was upset about the leak of a recent Supreme Court draft decision to possibly overturn Roe v. Wade and feared Kavanaugh would vote to overturn gun laws.

Dan Shannon, Roske's grandfather, told CBS Los Angeles the allegations against his grandson are "extremely" out of character for him.

"He's a good kid," Shannon said.

Zach Quadri, a nearby neighbor to the family, told the station, "They were always nice people so it's a surprise more than anything."

Another neighbor added: "I think that it's a scary time we live in and people really need to look out for one another and mental health is a big issue going on in the world."