Rep. Boebert to Newsmax: Voters 'Tired' of Radical Left

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., told Newsmax on Thursday that voters are rejecting far-left members of the "Squad" and radicals in her state because they took progressive ideas "way too far."

Boebert, fresh off her victory in a different congressional district earlier this week in Colorado, joined "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" to discuss Rep. Jamaal Bowman's 17-point defeat in New York and polling that show problems for other Squad members, too.

"This is what America has been waiting for," Boebert said. "Seeing these primary results come in are very telling. And even AOC's [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] reaction; I haven't seen AOC this upset since she arrested herself with fake handcuffs.

"But the bottom line is this: Moderate Democrats are defeating radical leftists across the country because they took it way too far. For many Americans, being a Democrat used to be a political affiliation. Now, for many, it's a religion," Boebert said. "And thank God that many American voters are rejecting that."

Boebert highlighted the loss of incumbent Colorado state Rep. Elisabeth Epps, a progressive Democrat from Denver who was defeated Tuesday, too.

Voters have "seen thousands of illegals come into their city, putting a huge burden on our hospitals and law enforcement, even defunding police officers to support these illegal aliens," she said.

"And the only response from progressives: 'Get used to it or we'll call you a racist.' Voters are tired of that, and they demanded a change on Tuesday."

Polling shows that "more extreme Squad members" Reps. Cori Bush, D-Mo., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., are in danger of losing their respective congressional Democratic primaries.

"And I believe even in [Omar's] last primary, she only won by about 1 percentage point. So she was vulnerable even then. And I think it's only worse now with all of their antisemitic remarks," Boebert added.

Omar defeated challenger Don Samuels by 2.1 points in the Minnesota Democratic primary in 2022. Samuels is challenging Omar again in the Aug. 13 primary, and the pair were tied at 41% apiece in an April poll.

Boebert won 43.6% of the vote in her six-person primary in Colorado's 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. She currently represents the state's 3rd Congressional District.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com