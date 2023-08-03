Rep. Boebert to Newsmax: DOJ Is New Biden Campaign HQ

The Department of Justice might as well be the new Biden campaign headquarters, and special counsel Jack Smith might as well be President Joe Biden's new campaign manager, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., told Newsmax on Thursday.

Referring to the DOJ's investigating and repeatedly indicting former President Donald Trump, who, at this point, is most likely to be the candidate to run against Biden in 2024, Boebert called it "election interference at its finest."

"They're trying to keep him off the ballot because they know he is the front-runner," Boebert told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "And I'm actually really excited over this arraignment, because it only ensures that President Trump will be the 47th president of the United States, because the American people are sick of this. They're sick of the Democrats' dirty tricks."

Boebert added that Americans see how Biden's government is treating Trump and how unfair it is, saying that "if there's anything that Americans agree on, it's fairness."

"There's nothing fair about the way President Trump has been treated, the way the DOJ has gone after him with these indictments," Boebert said. "Now you have the sitting president of the United States saying that he is going to do everything he can to keep President Trump off of the ballot, keep him from running ... this is a banana republic that we're living in right now.

"We on the Oversight Committee are doing everything that we can to expose how corrupt the Biden family actually is and how compromised Joe Biden is," Boebert said.

