Lara Trump to Newsmax: Indictments 'Ensure' Trump's Nomination

Lara Trump, a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Thursday that the criminal indictments her father-in-law faces will "ensure he becomes the Republican nominee" for president in 2024.

She asserted as much on "John Bachman Now," while she addressed comments by the sheriff of Fulton County, Georgia, who said he might take Trump's fingerprints and take a mug shot.

"Obviously, the sheriff's trying to make some headlines, it sounds like," Lara Trump said. "But if they decide to do a mug shot for Donald Trump, it will become the most famous mug shot in the world. It will become something that people rally around here in this country.

"Unfortunately, it may become the picture of the downfall of our country if we are not careful."

She added: "I think this guy, obviously, is trying to get his name a little bit elevated by saying things like that. We'll see, ultimately, what happens. But if they do take a mug shot of Donald Trump, you can bet people will put it on T-shirts, wear it proudly, and … I'm sure my father-in-law is right: it will just increase his poll numbers and ensure he becomes the Republican nominee."

Asked about the family's point of view, Lara Trump said: "It's really crazy," adding, "It feels like we're living in another universe. Forget about it being the United States of America. When would you ever guess you would see something like this?

"And it's really horrifying, I think, for us and our family, probably like a lot of Americans. We really kind of have to take a step back and not infuse ourselves in this too much."