Rep. Boebert to Newsmax: Just Want to Ask DirecTV Why It Dropped Newsmax

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., tells Newsmax that she'll have only one question for lobbyists from AT&T if they come to her congressional office: Why are you censoring Newsmax on DirecTV?

"All these lobbyists from these corporations [like] AT&T, they're going to start coming into our offices soon, and they better believe that this is the one and only thing that I want to discuss with them," Boebert said Monday night on "Greg Kelly Reports." "There are certainly a lot of things that need to be answered."

She added that there are a lot of people in her district who are "certainly upset" about DirecTV's move last week to remove Newsmax from its lineup.

"I hope that we come to a good solution here soon," she said.

Boebert has signed onto a letter with dozens of other GOP lawmakers demanding answers about the company's decision, and she said she's happy to lend the support.

"It's obvious that DirecTV is directly censoring conservatives, and this is a huge problem," she said. "You know I have your back 100% of the way."

Her comments came after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told Newsmax's "Spicer & Co." hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith on Monday that the deplatforming of Newsmax is "very concerning" and promised there will be congressional hearings on the matter soon.

"You're going to see action taken because we believe it's responsible to allow everybody to have a choice of what news they want to listen to," McCarthy said.

Last week AT&T DirecTV removed Newsmax, the 4th highest-rated cable news channel, watched by 25 million Americans, from its channel lineup. It marked the second conservative channel DirecTV deplatformed in a year, having cut off the OAN network in April.

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers: Call them toll free at 877-763-9762 and demand they bring NEWSMAX back on air. President Trump urges you CANCEL!

Important: If DirecTV tells you we’re still negotiating, that is a lie! They have told NEWSMAX we will never be on a regular cable channel. DirecTV also replaced NEWSMAX with a channel that has no news and no ratings. Also, NEWSMAX's livestream is ending soon on other platforms, so unless you get it on DirecTV you will have to cancel their service.

2. AT&T customers: Call toll free at 888-855-2338, for any of their cellphones, wireless products, or services, and demand they end their censorship of NEWSMAX. President Trump has urged you to cancel their services.

3. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T/DirecTV’s censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

4. Go to our online petition and get more info at: iWantNewsmax.com.