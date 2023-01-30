Sarah Palin to Newsmax: DirecTV's Baffling Removal of Newsmax 'Blatant Censorship'

Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor, has no doubts that DirecTV's purging of Newsmax from its channel lineup aligns with the left's long-term strategy of silencing conservative voices within the media landscape.

"I think it's blatant censorship," Palin told Newsmax Monday evening, while appearing on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"It doesn't make economic sense" for AT&T (largest stakeholder) and DirecTV to drop Newsmax, especially when it has the burden of carrying a number of left-leaning TV networks — "despite low ratings," added Palin, an America First Republican.

When asked about her previous comment of AT&T axing Newsmax to fulfill a socialist agenda, Palin — the 2008 vice presidential running mate for John McCain — didn't back down from that hard-line stance.

"It's beyond socialism," said Palin, while adding that a "principle like this — that's putting you on the road to Communism."

Palin admitted she wasn't shocked by DirecTV's suppression tactic from last week, since the left-leaning media companies have quietly been on a censorship kick for years.

"The question is now: What are we going to do about it?" Palin asked rhetorically.

Regarding a potential boycott of DirecTV, AT&T, and its products and subsidiaries, Palin lamented, "We don't want the [company] employees hurt; but in the court of public opinion, we want [AT&T and DirecTV] to feel the hurt — the stakeholders, the board members, the CEOs.

"We need to put enough pressure on them; and yes, that probably requires boycotting," said Palin, while adding, "They kind of have us over a barrel, and that's not right."

Newsmax is currently the No. 4 news network in the Nielsen TV ratings. It's also a top-20 overall channel in the same cable landscape.

As such, Palin believes that Fox News should be standing up for other conservative networks in times of philosophical peril — even a burgeoning rival in the marketplace.

"I'm so disappointed with Fox," said Palin, while conceding the potential pratfall of criticizing Fox News, at the risk of forsaking future interview opportunities. But "doggone it. They have a big platform. They need to be standing up for us, in principle, in support of our freedoms. This is all about that."

