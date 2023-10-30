Elder to Newsmax: Kamala Blocking Newsom's 2024 Run

Author, talk show host, and former Republican presidential candidate Larry Elder told Newsmax on Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris stands in California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom's way to run as a Democrat in the 2024 presidential election.

Speaking with "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Elder explains the identity politics surrounding Newsom's push.

Riffing off a slew of problems facing California, such as homelessness and business destroyed by COVID lockdowns, Elder says, "the guy wants to be president."

"What's stopping him, though, is something called — someone called— Kamala Harris."

Elder goes on to explain that Black women in South Carolina, which is considered an early key primary state, "love them some Kamala Harris." And if Harris is not seen running, whether as a presidential candidate herself or alongside Biden, "they just won't vote."

