Poll: Kamala Harris Rated Worst VP in 40 Years

In an exclusive poll conducted for DailyMail.com, Kamala Harris emerges as the vice president with the lowest approval rating in decades.

Forty percent of respondents rated Kamala Harris worse than Republicans Mike Pence and Dick Cheney, making her the survey's least favored recent vice president.

As calls for a 2024 running mate grow, nearly half of 1,000 respondents urge President Joe Biden to explore a different vice-presidential choice, including 27 percent of Democrats and a quarter of black respondents.

"In the eyes of voters, if there is anyone more incompetent than President Biden, it is his V.P.," said James Johnson, co-founder of polling firm JL Partners. "Frankly, this is one of the most brutal word clouds we have ever run. From 'incompetent' to 'worthless,' the public has written off Kamala Harris, and there looks to be little way for her to improve her standing with them."

It is not just Republicans who think that, he added. "Sentiments are the same amongst independents, and one in four black voters want Biden to choose someone else to be his running mate, as do a majority of 18-29-year-olds."

"Joe Biden's reelection platform is already under serious strain with concerns about his age. Kamala Harris is pushing it to breaking point," he said.

When tasked with selecting a single word to encapsulate their assessment of the vice president, survey respondents overwhelmingly chose "incompetent," eclipsing more favorable descriptors like "smart" and "strong" by a considerable margin.

Although Republican bias could have impacted the results, even self-identified "independents" showed little positivity. The poll found terms like "dumb," "joke," "unqualified," and even "robot" outweighed positive descriptors like "strong" and "cool," according to the poll.

"Next year's election will be a stark choice between President Biden and Vice President Harris, who want to grow the economy from the middle out and bottom-up, protect a woman's right to choose, lower childcare and prescription drug costs, and protect Social Security and Medicare – and the extreme, unpopular MAGA agenda," he said.

Low favorability, internal tensions, and shifting roles have marked Kamala Harris' vice presidency. Initially tasked with addressing immigration issues, her efforts faced unresolved uphill challenges.

During former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent appearance on CNN, she was asked whether Kamala Harris was the ideal running mate; her response was succinct: "He [Biden] thinks so, and that's what matters."

The poll delivered additional unfavorable findings for President Biden, revealing that in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, former President Donald Trump has surged ahead of him.

Trump has turned a two-point June deficit into a one-point lead. Independent voters switched sides, while college graduates, who mostly supported Biden, contributed to this shift. In June, Biden led 46-44; now, Trump leads 45-44.

The data show that Trump now holds a two-point lead among people who class themselves as "independent." Last time, Biden led Trump among independents by 42 points to 38.

J.L. Partners polled 1,000 likely voters and carried a margin of error of +/- 3.1 points.