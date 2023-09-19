Newsom: Harris 'Absolutely' Best Choice for Biden in 2024

California Gov. Gavin Newsom told CNN this week that Vice President Kamala Harris is “absolutely” the best person to serve as President Joe Biden’s running mate in the 2024 presidential election.

When asked about possible concerns from voters over Biden’s age in an interview with CNN host Dana Bash, Newsom said that “voters have every right to be concerned,” though noted that he “couldn’t imagine three years ago that this president could accomplish so much in such a short period of time.”

“If this political season is all about a celebrity, with all due respect, we had a celebrity for four years, it didn’t go well, and so I want a seasoned pro that knows how to get things done,” the governor said. “I’m a little old fashioned, I want a guy who produces results, and the results are in. It’s been a master class. There’s simply no administration in my lifetime that’s been more effective producing more substantive results.”

When asked if Harris is the best person to run alongside Biden in the 2024 presidential election, Newsom said, “Of course she is,” describing the “Biden-Harris administration” as a “master class in terms of performance — bipartisan deals on infrastructure, bipartisan deals on guns and debt ceiling, on the CHIPS and Science Act.”

He continued, “I mean, by definition. If I think this administration in the last two and a half years has been one of the most outstanding administrations in the last few decades, and she’s a member of that administration, she gets to lay and claim credit to a lot of that success. The answer is: absolutely.”