Lara Trump to Newsmax: RFK Jr. to 'Clean Up' HHS

With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. nominated to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump told Newsmax his mission is clear: "Clean up" the health agencies and usher in a safer, healthier future for all Americans.

In a Thursday appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Trump praised Kennedy, who would oversee key health institutions like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health, and the Food and Drug Administration.

"It's fantastic news for every single American," Trump said, describing Kennedy as someone outside the traditional political mold who would bring much-needed change to the country's health infrastructure.

"These are people who actually want to make great change," she said, adding that the mission is one of transformation to benefit "every single person in this country."

Trump highlighted Kennedy's vision for American health, using Kennedy's slogan, "Make America healthy again." She said Kennedy's approach resonates with Americans who are concerned about current health and safety standards.

"People want this," she said, expressing her concerns as a mother of two young children. "I don't want to think about feeding my kids food that could be poisoning them. I don't want to wonder if the things we're doing now are going to later on have a negative impact."

According to Trump, Kennedy's assignment would be part of a larger restructuring and reform initiative to enhance efficiency across government bodies.

"I personally can't wait," she said. "And I hope Americans are ready for the golden age, because that's what [President-elect] Donald Trump is going to deliver."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com