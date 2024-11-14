Hugh Hewitt: Trump May Be 'Playing 4D Chess' Nominating Gaetz

Prominent conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt panned the nomination of former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., for attorney general, but said Thursday it's possible that President-elect Donald Trump is "playing 4D chess."

Hewitt made the comments on his syndicated show, "The Hugh Hewitt Show."

Hewitt began by saying Gaetz doesn't belong "near the fifth floor of the Department of Justice."

"He's resigned from the House. Donald Trump could be playing 4D chess here," said Hewitt, referring to an expression that suggests a person is way ahead — moves ahead — of everybody else.

Hewitt is a staunch supporter of Trump and has had the president-elect on his show multiple times.

"Matt Gaetz wanted to end the ethics investigation in the House. They lose jurisdiction when a member resigns, so that proceeding is closed," Hewitt said.

"But their paper isn't closed, and that goes to the Senate Judiciary Committee. The FBI opens a full field background investigation into Matt Gaetz.

"And Matt Gaetz has to testify for as long as the Senate Judiciary Committee wants, and all of that is under oath. ... And so if he lies during the course of that hearing, it's a felony," he said.

Hewitt blamed Gaetz for the ouster of his longtime friend and former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

"All I know is [Gaetz] destroyed the Republican coalition and is often irresponsible and erratic — not what I want in attorney general," Hewitt said.

"It might be the proverbial 4D chess that people joke about, because Matt Gaetz resigned from the House," he continued. "So he's gone. No office, no staff."

Hewitt's opinion somewhat echoed reports that Gaetz, eager to rid himself of the House Ethics Committee's investigation, is playing the role of "sacrificial lamb" to help Trump get other controversial nominees confirmed by the Senate, opening the door for Trump to nominate someone else for AG.

However, Trump senior campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski told Newsmax on Thursday, "Absolutely not. This is not a head fake.

"This is not somebody who we're putting up only to lose so that we can nominate somebody else."

The House Ethics Committee was set to meet Friday and vote whether to release its report on Gaetz, which centered on whether he engaged in sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, among other allegations.

"[O]ur Constitution is very strong. I trust the Senate. I do not believe he will be confirmed," Hewitt said.