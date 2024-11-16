Dick Morris to Newsmax: Navarro Should Be in Trump Admin

Dick Morris, an adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, told Newsmax Saturday that he would like to see former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro occupy a position in the new administration.

"There are a couple of names that have not been appointed, and I hope that they are," Morris told "Saturday Report."

"The chief one is Peter Navarro, who really, really designed our policy against China and our trade policy. And I think his views are at the core of the Trump agenda. He also, of course, suffered for his sins by being imprisoned — literally imprisoned — for four months for something that was ridiculous."

He also said he'd like to see Lara Trump replace Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., in the Senate. Trump has named Rubio as his secretary of state.

Morris added, "I wonder, frankly, if the choice of Rubio was not in part, to open up that Senate seat for Lara."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com