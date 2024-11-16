WATCH TV LIVE

Dick Morris to Newsmax: Navarro Should Be in Trump Admin

Saturday, 16 November 2024 01:52 PM EST

Dick Morris, an adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, told Newsmax Saturday that he would like to see former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro occupy a position in the new administration.

"There are a couple of names that have not been appointed, and I hope that they are," Morris told "Saturday Report."

"The chief one is Peter Navarro, who really, really designed our policy against China and our trade policy. And I think his views are at the core of the Trump agenda. He also, of course, suffered for his sins by being imprisoned — literally imprisoned — for four months for something that was ridiculous."

He also said he'd like to see Lara Trump replace Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., in the Senate. Trump has named Rubio as his secretary of state.

Morris added, "I wonder, frankly, if the choice of Rubio was not in part, to open up that Senate seat for Lara."

Nick Koutsobinas

