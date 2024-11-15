WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | steven cheung | sergio gor | transition

Trump Picks Cheung, Gor for WH Roles

By    |   Friday, 15 November 2024 02:06 PM EST

President-elect Donald Trump announced Friday the appointments of two additional White House staffers: Steven Cheung as director of communications and Sergio Gor as the director of the Presidential Personnel Office. 

Cheung served as director of communications for Trump's 2024 campaign, after serving during Trump's first administration as director of strategic response. 

Gor was CEO of Winning Team Publishing while also running Right for America, a pro-Trump super PAC. 

Cheung and Gor also will serve as assistants to the president, a press release from the Trump transition team confirmed. 

"Steven Cheung and Sergio Gor have been trusted advisors since my first presidential campaign in 2016, and have continued to champion America First principles throughout my First Term and all the way to our Historic Victory in 2024," Trump said. "I am thrilled to have them join my White House as we Make America Great Again!" 

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


