Lara Trump to Newsmax: Biden on His Own a Dumpster Fire

Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee, told Newsmax on Friday that if people saw the same debate she did Thursday night between her father-in-law, Donald Trump, and President Joe Biden, it would be game over for the Democrats.

But, she told "Rob Schmitt Tonight," she was stunned that Biden went back on the campaign trail Friday in North Carolina after a widely derided debate performance.

Many Democrats have called for him to step down and for the party to nominate someone else to face the former president in November.

"This is really something," said Lara Trump, who is married to the former president's son Eric Trump. "I'm almost at a loss for words, because if you watched the same debate that I did last night, that's it. That's the end. You pack up shop, and it's all done for the Democrats.

"The fact that you had Joe Biden out there today trying to salvage it at this speech in North Carolina — by the way, it actually felt like they were trying to replicate a Donald Trump rally."

She said people were chanting "USA, USA," and there was much more crowd energy than a typical Biden rally.

"They must have really prompted a lot of people in there before he showed up as to what they had to do to get the energy back," Lara Trump said. "The difference is that you can't rely on that Joe Biden because this is a guy who's in a very scripted setting with all these people, and he's on a teleprompter.

"When you get Joe Biden on his own, like you saw last night, it's a complete dumpster fire for him. And that's what the American people saw."

"I think the Democrats have a huge problem on their hands now. We now know they have been lying to us about Joe Biden's cognitive state for years now," she continued.

"That is very evident to everybody and it does [raise] the question: If they're willing to kind of go along with a lie that's this big and this detrimental and dangerous to America, what else are they lying to us about that we don't know? That is a very scary thought as an American citizen.

"The fact they're going to run this guy — good luck. I think it was a great night for Donald Trump. I think anyone who had any questions about his demeanor and how he would be on stage, man, what a champ. It was a 10 out of 10 for me with Donald Trump last night," Lara Trump said.

