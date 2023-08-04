Lara Trump to Newsmax: Biden 'Running Country Into the Ground'

Lara Trump, a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax Friday that President Joe Biden is "running the country into the ground."

"If you look at what has happened to our country over the past 2.5 years under the leadership — and I mean, you can call it that if you want, but we know that is not what it is — from Joe Biden, they are running this country and Washington, D.C. ... into the ground," she said during "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "They are every day doing something to try and destroy America."

She also said she was surprised a recent poll only had Biden tied with her father-in-law at 43% each, given the country's current shape.

"You just have to go out and talk to anyone, literally anyone on the street, and say, Is your life better now than it was when Donald Trump was in office? And I guarantee you 10 out of 10 people will tell you no. So, it's amazing to see that they're tied."

Lara Trump said that the American people are really starting to understand the importance of the 2024 election, and what is at stake for the nation.

"If [the American people] thought for a second they were voting for the 'decent guy,' Joe Biden — you know, the one that had to be forced to acknowledge a grandchild, the guy that allows people to expose their breasts on the White House lawn and bring cocaine into the White House — they are sorely mistaken if they ever thought that he was going to be the guy to bring this country back," she said.

She added that there is something new "coming out every day" regarding allegations of influence peddling and getting millions from foreign governments while Biden served as vice president.

"It is blatantly clear. It is obvious. It is in front of all of our faces all the time," she said. "Now it feels like every day there is something new that comes out about Joe Biden's corruption.

"His entire family, for decades now we know, has been profiting off of his position in government. And yet they want us to believe that if you even dare make some kind of connection, you are akin to, you know, communists in Russia."

Lara Trump told host Rob Schmitt that she thinks Biden's back is now against the wall, and realizes how much trouble they are in.

"I think they know that they are in a lot of trouble on the Democrat side," she said. "They see that everything they have tried to do to Donald Trump has backfired. They are very worried about Donald Trump becoming president again."

