Tags: byron donalds | impeachment inquiry | joe biden | house oversight committee

Byron Donalds to Newsmax: Impeachment Inquiry Looks Likely

By    |   Friday, 04 August 2023 03:19 PM EDT

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Friday that the House of Representatives will likely launch an impeachment inquiry following the House Oversight Committee's investigation into President Joe Biden and his family.

While appearing on "John Bachman Now," Donalds said, "I fully believe that we're going to start an impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives, and that we're going to present this case, present this information to the members of the House, and I think votes will probably take place at some point in the future. I think that's where we're going."

"I think [House Speaker Kevin McCarthy] is correct," he added. "I think we are going to open up an impeachment inquiry through the Judiciary Committee chaired by [Ohio Republican Rep.] Jim Jordan."

Donalds said: "I think the Judiciary Committee will then compile all of the evidence. … a lot of it's come out of the Oversight Committee. They will compile it all. The Judiciary Committee will then make a determination, and with a finding of where it is, the inquiry stands. I think post-that, then there's the conversation about … an actual impeachment process."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


2023-19-04
Friday, 04 August 2023 03:19 PM
