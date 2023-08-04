Gallup Poll: 55% Disapprove of Biden Admin Ethics

A poll from Gallup, Inc. released Thursday showed that a majority of American adults view the ethical performance of the Biden administration negatively.

A total of 42% of respondents said the standards were excellent or good, with 55% saying that they were not good or poor. When broken down, only 8% said it was excellent, 34% good, 18% not good, and 37% poor.

The results were also split sharply along party lines, with 84% of Democrats saying the administration's ethics were excellent or good, while barely 6% of Republicans said the same.

An analysis of the results by the survey's researchers suggested that Republicans' perception of the administration's ethical woes was likely driven by the congressional investigation of the Biden family.

The House Oversight Committee is currently investigating President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and his foreign business relationships that they say establish a pattern of corruption back to the top.

Biden's team scored an ethics rating just several points higher than the administration of former President Donald Trump, who came in at 37% and 38% during the same period in his tenure.

The Gallup poll of 1,015 American adults was conducted from July 3-27. It has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 4 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.