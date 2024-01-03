Lara Trump to Newsmax: New York Might Be in Play in November

Former President Donald Trump has hinted he might rent Madison Square Garden in New York for a rally, and that could be a sign the reliably Democrat state, which hasn't voted for a Republican presidential candidate since 1984, might be in play this year, Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"Don't forget: In the midterms of 2022, you saw some solid blue districts in New York state flip red," Lara Trump, who is married to the former president's son Eric Trump, told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "Look, nothing is out of the realm of possibility. The fact that we are even discussing the idea that a solid-blue state like New York could ever potentially be in play for Donald Trump shows you really what is going on in this country.

"People are finally starting to see the corruption and the failure of Joe Biden and his entire administration."

In 2022, Republicans won six congressional seats in New York districts that Biden carried in 2020, including four that Biden won by 7 percentage points or more, according to Spectrum News. They flipped three Democrat-held seats, which helped them regain the majority in the House. One of those seats was held by expelled Rep. George Santos; a special election will be held Feb. 13 to fill his seat.

The latest poll by Siena College in November showed Biden with a 9-point edge (37%-28%) over Trump in New York, followed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (18%) and Cornel West (5%). Biden won the state by more than 23 percentage points (60.9%-37-7%) in 2020, and Hillary Clinton beat Trump by a similar margin in 2016. Ronald Reagan was the last Republican to win the state.

"Whenever you look at these polls that show you that in the swing states Donald Trump is handily beating Joe Biden in a head-to-head matchup, you do have to say, Well, what the heck? Why not try for a state like New York?" Lara Trump said. "I can tell you this: Anytime I talk to people in New York, they have begged for us to do a Trump rally there. I guarantee you if Madison Square Garden is chosen and it is rented out, not only will we fill that to capacity, there will be lines around the block and people will not be able to get in."

She said Democrats are afraid of her father-in-law defeating Biden in this year's election, which is why she said they have tried to kick him off the primary ballots in several states, with successful efforts in Colorado and Maine, although those might be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

"They want to remove Donald Trump from the ballot because even they know how bad their guy Joe Biden is," she said."“Even they know that if they leave it up to 'we, the people' to actually vote on and decide, Donald Trump very well could become the 47th president [and] could end up back in that White House.

"They know that it is scorched earth after that. He is not playing games. He is going to get this country back on track. This swamp will go down and all the people in it, and they are terrified of Donald Trump. But, of course, they have to play this little game. The people of this country, however, are seeing it very clearly, and they know the truth."

