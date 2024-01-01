×
Dick Morris to Newsmax: Biden Could Lose Pa. in November

Dick Morris smiles
Political analyst, author and Newsmax contributor Dick Morris (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Monday, 01 January 2024 11:00 PM EST

Political analyst and author Dick Morris told Newsmax on Monday there is a chance President Joe Biden could lose Pennsylvania in this year's presidential election.

Morris was asked on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" by guest host Carl Higbie whether, given Biden's lackluster approval numbers nationwide, if he has a serious shot of losing the coveted swing state and its 19 electoral votes in November.

"Oh yeah, he could. Absolutely," Morris, host of "Dick Morris Democracy" on Newsmax, said. "The latest RealClearPolitics average has Biden down by 1 [percentage point] in Pennsylvania and, by the way, down by 5 in Georgia, down by 5 in Arizona, five in Michigan, 4 in Nevada."

In all of the major swing states, former President Donald Trump is "really cleaning his clock," Morris said.

John McLaughlin, CEO of the polling firm McLaughlin & Associates, appeared alongside Morris and emphasized Trump's chances in Nevada, a state that has gone Democrat since 2004.

"In our last national poll right before Christmas, Trump was winning Hispanics 47-40. He was getting 26% of the Black vote. And yes, he's winning younger voters," McLaughlin said. "The old Obama coalition is coming apart."

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

