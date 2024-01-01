Suffolk Poll: Trump Leads Biden Among Hispanics, Young Voters

Former President Donald Trump's lead over Democrat incumbent President Joe Biden in the latest USA Today/Suffolk University Poll is partially attributable to Trump's strength with Hispanic and young voters, as well as high enthusiasm for his campaign.

Trump leads Biden by 2 points (39%-37%) nationally in a three-way ballot test between the two major party candidates and an unnamed third-party or independent choice (17%). With seven names in the ballot test, Trump expands his lead to 3 points (37%-34%).

Biden's slip in the polling is due to Black voters abandoning him for third-party options, while Trump now holds leads outside of the 3.1 percentage point margin of error among both Hispanic voters and voters under 35 years old.

"Although Trump hasn't grown support among Black voters, he has closed the deficit because third-party voters come off of Biden's support among Blacks," Suffolk's Political Research Center Director David Paleologos told USA Today. "A young voter or a person of color voting 'third-party' is a vote away from President Biden, and a vote away from President Biden is a vote for Donald Trump."

Trump leads Biden by 5 points (39%-34%) among Hispanic voters and by 4 points (37%-33%) among voters under the age of 35.

Biden dominated Blacks (87%), Hispanics (65%-32%), and voters under 35 in the 2020 presidential election, according to the report.

Biden is drawing 63% support among Blacks now, even if Trump is holding steady at 12% of the Black vote now, as he had in 2020.

On voter enthusiasm, it is Trump in a blowout. Some 44% of likely voters rated their enthusiasm for Trump at the maximum of "10," while just 18% did so for Biden.

Likely voters largely disapprove of Biden. Some 39% approve and 58% disapprove of the job he is doing, including 43% who "strongly" disapprove compared to 13% who "strongly" approve.

Trump is also at a Suffolk poll all-time high of 62% support in the GOP presidential primary. As his field of challengers has shrunk, his lead has grown to 49 points.

GOP primary poll results were as follows:

Trump, 62% Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, 13% Florida Gov Ron DeSantis, 10% Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, 6% Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, 4%

USA Today/Suffolk University Poll was conducted Dec. 26-Dec. 29 among 1,000 likely voters, and the results have a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.