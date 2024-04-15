Sen. Lankford to Newsmax: Iran 'Tried to Kill People,' Israel Must Respond

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., affirmed the need for U.S. support for Israel on Monday amidst escalating tensions, emphasizing the need for Israel's right to self-defense.

In response to a question posed by Newsmax on what advice he would give President Biden regarding Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Sen. Lankford stated, "Prime Minister Netanyahu, we are standing with you. As we have already shown, we'll continue to be able to coordinate what needs to be done."

He highlighted the ongoing threats Israel faces, including continuing attacks from Hezbollah, Hamas, and Shia militias.

Meanwhile, "Hezbollah is still firing rockets, he said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." Hamas is still firing rockets. Hamas is still holding American hostages. Shia militias are still attacking; the Houthis are still shooting at ships."

For President Biden, "To be able to say, 'Netanyahu, be restrained and not do anything else.' I don't know any police officer that would have 330 rounds fired at them that their captain would say to them, 'don't shoot back,' just allow 330 rounds to be fired at you; they missed you, so do nothing," Sen. Lankford said, emphasizing the absurdity of expecting Israel to refrain from defending itself.

Regarding Iran's recent actions, Lankford rejected the notion that their attacks were merely symbolic. "They were clearly trying to kill Israelis. They were clearly trying to do major damage there," he asserted. He warned against downplaying the severity of the situation and underscored Israel's right to respond to such threats.

"I do want to make one thing clear because a lot of the liberal media is out there saying Iran tried to do something 'soft.' They tried to send over drones they knew would be shot down. They shot 330 rounds, but ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and yes, they're drones," Sen. Lankford stated, refuting attempts to diminish the seriousness of Iran's aggression.

"They [Iran] were clearly trying to kill people there. So, for Israel to not respond to this, I think it would be a bad message as well," he added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com