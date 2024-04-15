Rep. Van Orden to Newsmax: Biden Response to Attack "Unbelievable'

Wisconsin Rep. Derrick Van Orden condemned the Biden administration of failing to adequately support Israel amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, highlighting a shift in Iran's aggression.

In an appearance on Newsmax Monday, Van Orden emphasized former President Donald Trump's role in fostering peace in the region, citing the Abraham Accords, and criticized President Joe Biden's handling of the recent attacks on Israel.

"There was a four-year period of time … where we got into no new conflicts in the Middle East, and that's when Donald J. Trump was the president," Van Orden said on "Carl Higbie Frontline." "He should have been given a Nobel Peace Prize for that."

Van Orden condemned Iran's direct attacks on Israel, noting the unprecedented nature of the assaults. "Iran launched direct attacks from Iran into Israel. That's the first time that's ever happened in history," he said.

"What we have to remember, though, is the difference between Iran putting its proxies down for a minute and picking up the stick themselves and directly attacking our closest ally in the Middle East," he added.

He criticized Biden's response to the attacks, particularly a reported phone call where Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "take the win and relax," as being "unbelievable."

"So, for [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer to say, 'stop sending arms or change of government to Israel,' unbelievable; for [Rep. and former House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi and Democrats to say to our own State Department, 'quit giving weapons to Israel in a time of war,' unforgivable," Van Orden said.

The former Navy Seal expressed gratitude for Israel's efforts to target terrorist groups like Hamas, emphasizing their role in preventing attacks on the United States.

"They're removing people from the battle space that want to kill Israelis, and they want to kill Americans; this is proven," he added.

"Hezbollah, not a friend of Israel, not a friend of America. Al Shabaab, Islamic Jihad, Al Qaeda, the Taliban, none of these people are friends of the United States of America," he said. "They want to kill us simply because we're Americans."

Van Orden condemned Schumer's call for government change in Israel amid conflict and Biden's leniency towards aggressors as "inappropriate" and it must cease.

"When Chuck Schumer is telling our closest ally in the Middle East to change their government during a time of war," he said, "it's unforgivable when Joe Biden is lecturing the prime minister of our closest ally to take it easy on the people that have murdered, slaughtered, beaten, raped, burned alive, and dismembered their people, it's inappropriate, and it's simply got to stop.

"And I hope people remember this in November."

