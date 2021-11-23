Rep. Boebert to Newsmax: Offers Rittenhouse Internship, I'll Arm-Wrestle You for Him

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., announced on Newsmax that she is willing to arm-wrestle members of Congress over who gets to give Kyle Rittenhouse an internship.

"I do have some colleagues on the Hill, who have ... just like me, offered Kyle Rittenhouse an internship in their office," Boebert told, "Greg Kelly Reports."

She adds that Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., "said that he would arm wrestle me for this Kyle Rittenhouse internship. But Madison Cawthorn has some pretty big guns. And so I would like to challenge him to a sprint instead. Let's make this fair."

Rittenhouse, who stood trial for shooting three and killing two during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was cleared of all charges on Friday.

"I am so thrilled at the jury's verdict here," Boebert added.

Besides Boebert and Cawthorn, other members of Congress, such as Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, have also announced that they would offer Rittenhouse an internship.

Before the verdict, Gaetz told Newsmax on Wednesday that Rittenhouse "deserves a not guilty verdict. And I sure hope he gets it, cause you know what, Kyle Rittenhouse would probably make a pretty good congressional intern. We may reach out to him and see if he'd be interested in helping the country in additional ways."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here