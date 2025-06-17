KT McFarland to Newsmax: This Is Trump's 'Finest Hour'

Former deputy national security adviser KT McFarland told Newsmax that President Donald Trump's response to the Israeli attacks on Iran points to his "finest hour."

McFarland told "Newsline" on Tuesday that Trump's post late Tuesday morning that "we now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran" reveals his level of control. She said, "I've been in a situation room with President Trump in situations like this where he's got to make the tough call. This is his finest hour."

She explained that Trump knows how to handle delicate diplomatic situations. "He is so good at this stuff. He'll listen to his advisers, he'll listen to the intelligence, the military. They'll come up with options."

McFarland added that Trump will subsequently dive in with his ideas. "Then he'll come up with three other options of his own. And he's in total command of a situation room in these circumstances," she said. "So we're in as good hands as we could ever be."

The Trump administration has not revealed the extent of its involvement in the Israeli military strikes against Iran. It's presumed to have supplied at least intelligence, but anything past that is a question.

Israel launched an all-out military offensive against Iran's nuclear enrichment sites and top leadership on Thursday last week, and the strikes continue. Military and political analysts had predicted Israel would attack after negotiations with Iranian leaders over that nation's nuclear weapons development program fell apart.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Friday that Iranian leaders chose to ignore the 60-day opening offered by Trump for Iran to capitulate to demands to close its nuclear program. The Israeli attack began on the 61st day after that warning was issued, Mullin said, adding, "President Trump doesn't bluff. Neither do the Israelis."

On Tuesday, Trump escalated his positioning and told Iran to "surrender."

