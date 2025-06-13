Sen. Mullin to Newsmax: Israeli Strikes Came at End of Trump Deadline

Israel's strikes on Iranian nuclear targets were "expected," as President Donald Trump in April said Iran had a limited time to negotiate the end of its nuclear program, Sen. Markwayne Mullin said on Newsmax Friday.

"Remember, on April 12, President Trump said the Iranian regime had 60 days to negotiate the end of their nuclear program," the Oklahoma Republican told Newsmax's "National Report." "Yesterday was 60. My point is that President Trump doesn't bluff. Neither do the Israelis."

Further, Mullin said that "no one's better than the Israelis" about knowing the intimate details of the Iranian nuclear program and how close they were to having the uranium enrichment levels needed to build a nuclear bomb.

Mullin also said he spoke with Trump Friday morning, "and he made it very clear that we didn't participate in this," even though the United States knew Israel was moving forward.

But Trump did make it clear that the Iranian regime is "severely crippled" and if it tries to retaliate on U.S. assets, interests, or troops in the region, "we will respond with full force," the senator said.

He also dismissed the idea of a "forever war."

"President Trump will have a clear idea of what victory looks like before we start," he said. "What that would be is eliminating their ability to have nuclear weapons … they do not want to fight with us."

Iran, meanwhile, does not have the capability for a full response on Israel, because "they can talk tough, but they don't have the ability to back it up," Mullin said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com