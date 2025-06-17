Rep. Huizenga to Newsmax: Better for US Not to Take Military Action Against Iran

The United States should stay out of any military activity against Iran in the current war, if possible, Rep. Bill Huizenga told Newsmax on Tuesday.

The Michigan Republican, who is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told "Wake Up America" that he hopes "it doesn't come to us getting directly involved in any sort of military action" against Iran. "I would much rather see the Israelis take care of this. They clearly are doing that."

Huizenga said that "we have to think long and hard before we are going to commit actual troops on this, but there are a lot of other levers that can be pulled that should be able to put a lot of that pressure on the Iranian regime."

He added that unlike both the Barack Obama and Joe Biden administrations, President Donald Trump has sent a very clear signal to Iran that "you cannot have a nuclear weapon, and we will be involved in destroying you economically if you don't adhere to what the world stage is expecting out of you."

Huizenga also stated that with Tehran, "we have a current regime that is making very bad decisions, continues to make very bad decisions."

The congressman also discussed the version of Trump's "big, beautiful bill" that the Senate Finance Committee has released.

Huizenga said that "unfortunately some of my colleagues have drawn very bright lines in the sand. I think that is a mistake. We have to look at the totality of this."

He said that his colleagues in the House "are going to be looking at the details of what the Senate has come back to the House with."

Huizenga added that "I had been hoping that it would be lightly edited, because we are going to have some difficult time in the House with this," stressing that "we have to make sure that we set America up for success and our citizens up for success" with the passage of this legislation.

