KT McFarland to Newsmax: Russian People Support Putin

Russia on Monday launched its largest drone and missile strike to date against Ukraine, escalating the conflict and pushing fragile peace talks further out of reach.

U.S. and other Western nations are threatening further sanctions against Russia to sqeeze the economy, yet former deputy national security adviser KT McFarland told Newsmax on Tuesday that "the Russian people are behind [Russian President Vladimir] Putin in what he's doing in Ukraine."

"Putin has spent the last several years really focusing on telling his people about Russian nationalism and be a great patriot and suffer for Russia," McFarland said on "National Report." "Eight years ago, even four years ago, the public opinion polls in Russia said that most of the Russians were concerned about the economy and their standard of living.

"That's all changed in the last several years. They're now concerned about great Russian nationalism. So as much as we look at it and scratch our heads, the Russian people are behind Putin in what he's doing in Ukraine. So he's got a lot of popular, popular support to continue to fight."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com