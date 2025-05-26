Trump: Putin Gone 'Absolutely Crazy'

President Donald Trump used his social media platform to take aim at Vladimir Putin, calling the Russian president "absolutely crazy" for continuing to fire missiles that are killing Ukrainian citizens.

Trump also criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for saying things that help undermine the U.S. president's efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

"I've always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!" Trump wrote Sunday night on Truth Social. "He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I'm not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever. I've always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that's proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia! Likewise, President Zelenskyy is doing his Country no favors by talking the way he does. Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don't like it, and it better stop.

"This is a War that would never have started if I were President. This is Zelenskyy's, Putin's, and Biden's War, not 'Trump's,' I am only helping to put out the big and ugly fires, that have been started through Gross Incompetence and Hatred."

Earlier Sunday, Trump expressed deep unhappiness at Russia's weekend bombing of Ukraine, saying of the Russian president, "I'm not happy with Putin."

"I don't know what's wrong with him. What the hell happened to him? Right? He's killing a lot of people. I'm not happy about that," Trump told reporters at the airport in Morristown, New Jersey, as he prepared to return to Washington.

Trump spoke in reaction to a Russian barrage of 367 drones and missiles at Ukrainian cities overnight on Sunday, including the capital Kyiv, in the largest aerial attack of the war so far, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens more.

Trump has been trying to get both sides to agree to a ceasefire in the three-year-old war in Ukraine and he spoke for more than two hours with Putin last week.

Reuters contributed to this story.