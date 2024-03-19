×
Tags: israel | muslim american | votes | dearborn | michigan | joe biden | 2024 election

K.T. McFarland to Newsmax: Dems Turn Against Israel for Dearborn Vote

By    |   Tuesday, 19 March 2024 09:29 PM EDT

Democrat opposition to Israel really has nothing to do with Israel itself, but everything to do with securing the Muslim vote in Dearborn, Michigan, in order to try to win the state in the presidential election, former deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"It has everything to do with the Muslim American voters, the 10-20,000 Muslim American voters, who are going to make the difference on who gets to win [Michigan]," McFarland told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"A Democrat has to win Michigan if he's going to win the White House, so Joe Biden is willing to put … the fate of Israel … on the rack," McFarland said.

Biden, and the Democrats at large, are clearly more concerned with those votes than what's happening in the Middle East, McFarland said.

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

Tuesday, 19 March 2024 09:29 PM
