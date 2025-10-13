KT McFarland to Newsmax: Hamas Is 'Alone, Isolated, Broke'

Former Deputy National Security Adviser KT McFarland praised the Israel-Gaza peace deal signed Monday as a landmark diplomatic breakthrough that has left Hamas completely cut off — politically, financially, and regionally.

Appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," McFarland said the new agreement creates a governing structure for Gaza that explicitly bans Hamas from participating in any future government.

"The one group that's not going to be part of the new government is Hamas," McFarland told Newsmax. "Not only do they have to lay down their weapons — they are banned from participating in any new government."

McFarland noted that the enforcement of that condition will come not from Israel or the West alone, but from regional Arab powers that have united behind peace.

"Guess who's enforcing it? All the countries in the region," she said. "What you saw today, hour after hour, was every country in the world — certainly all the Muslim countries — on one side of the issue, and that was for peace. The 20-point peace plan throws Hamas under the bus."

She said nations including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and others have now cut ties with Hamas, leaving the group "alone, isolated, and broke."

"They may decide to go down as martyrs and fight," McFarland said, "but they have no financial support, no political support, no military support."

McFarland credited President Donald Trump for laying the foundation for the peace accord years earlier through his work with younger Gulf Arab leaders, including those from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

"How did Donald Trump do it?" McFarland said. "He started eight years ago by paying attention to the younger generation of Gulf Arab leaders. He helped them assume leadership in their countries. So they trusted him. It's the first time anybody's trusted anybody in the Middle East — and because they trusted him, they went along with Trump's push for peace."

McFarland called the deal a historic turning point that "will be taught in diplomacy courses for the next hundred years."

