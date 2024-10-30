Gov. Noem to Newsmax: Biden Shows True Colors With 'Garbage' Quip

Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Joe Biden's comments referring to supporters of former President Donald Trump as "garbage" just "revealed what his true thoughts are."

On Tuesday, video surfaced of Biden speaking at a Voto Latino get-out-the-vote call where he said, "Donald Trump has no character. He doesn't give a damn about the Latino community. Just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage. The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters."

Noem told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" the comments merely illustrate what "Biden and Harris and the Democrats really do think about Trump supporters."

"I think what's shocking to everybody is that they were so dumb to actually say it this close to the election," she said. "And then I also think that the media trying to spin it the way that they are ... they must think we're all idiots. To think we would actually fall for the fact that they weren't referring to Trump supporters."

Noem added although the comments were revealing, there are "bigger issues to talk about in this election."

"At the end of the day, people are suffering, and they need a better economy and more money in their pockets," she said.

