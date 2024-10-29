WATCH TV LIVE

Biden Faces Backlash After Calling Trump Supporters 'Garbage'

By    |   Tuesday, 29 October 2024 10:05 PM EDT

As controversy raged Tuesday over comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's joke about Puerto Rico being a "floating island of garbage," President Joe Biden jumped into the fray by calling supporters of former President Donald Trump actual "garbage."

In a video call organized buy advocacy group Voto Latino, Biden said, "Donald Trump has no character. He doesn't give a damn about the Latino community. Just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage. The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters."

Biden's comments blew up on social media, with many referring to this as Biden's "deplorables moment," a callback to 2016, when Democrat Hillary Clinton called Trump supporters "deplorables."

One X user wrote, "There it is. Biden torpedo'ing [Vice President] Kamala [Harris]. Payback. Consciously? Subconsciously? Who knows. But he's just given MAGA their 2024 'Deplorables' moment."

Another linked to the video, saying, "Basket of deplorables 2.0."

A third said, "Another basket of deplorables. Magnificent."

White House spokesman Andrew Bates posted on X, ".@POTUS referred to the hateful rhetoric at the Madison Square Garden rally as 'garbage.'"

He then linked to a transcript that added an apostrophe to the statement, making it "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporter's — his, his, demonization of Latinos is unconscionable and it's un-American."

Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, Trump's running mate said, "This is disgusting. Kamala Harris and her boss Joe Biden are attacking half of the country. There's no excuse for this. I hope Americans reject it."

Trump's son, Don Jr. said, "The media spent all week crying about a joke from a comedian. Meanwhile, [Democrat vice presidential nominee] Tim Walz called Trump supporters Nazis. Kamala Harris refused to condemn it. And now Kamala's biggest Democrat ally, Joe Biden, is calling all Trump supporters 'garbage.' Absolutely disgusting!!!"

Kate McManus

Kate McManus is a New Jersey-based Newsmax writer who's spent more than two decades as a journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 29 October 2024 10:05 PM
