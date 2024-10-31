Gov. Noem to Newsmax: MAGA Slurs Signal Dems 'Melting Down'

Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a high-profile supporter of former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax remarks made by prominent Democrats and their supporters are "offensive" and indicative of a faltering campaign.

On "The View" Thursday, billionaire Mark Cuban said, "Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women ever. It's just that simple. They're intimidating to him. He doesn't like to be challenged by them and, you know, Nikki Haley will call him on his nonsense with reproductive rights, and how he sees and treats and talks about women. I mean, he just can't have her around. It wouldn't work."

Noem appeared on "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Thursday to respond.

"You know, I'm shocked by it, actually," Noem said. "It's offensive. And I don't get offended very often.

"But my goodness, if you watch that video of Mark Cuban, he looks extremely emotional. I think that what is really showing us how the left and the campaign of Kamala Harris and her supporters are melting down.

"It's not just Mark Cuban," she continued. "Joe Biden, Bill Clinton — one after another is continuing to insult the American people.

"So one after another is continuing to insult the American people, and meanwhile, President Trump is out there having fun. They're recognizing they're losing this race, and I just always think about the fact that if they're saying this stuff now, what do they say behind closed doors?"

Noem said Trump has been "campaigning with the American people and talking about the issues that they care about." She said he is "embracing the people that built this country, the backbone of America" and is "loving the common average working man and woman and certainly all the strong women around him."

