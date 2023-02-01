Gov. Kristi Noem to Newsmax: DirecTV Should Put Newsmax Back On

GOP members of the Senate Judiciary Committee seeking answers from DirecTV is "incredibly important" oversight of freedom of speech, South Dakota GOP Gov. Kristi Noem told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"I appreciate the senators drawing attention to this, because it's incredibly important that you have the chance to go out there and to compete in this marketplace that is supposed to be all about free speech and about an informed public — it's not going to happen as long as they keep banning different platforms and companies because they don't agree with them," Noem told "Eric Bolling The Balance."

Gov. Noem’s comments come in the wake of AT&T DirecTV's deplatforming of Newsmax from 13 million subscriber homes last week, the second time the service removed a conservative channel in the past year.

Newsmax provides balance in a decidedly liberal mainstream media, Noem told host Eric Bolling.

"I think getting the truth and truth from the media is an incredibly important," Noem said. "You have filled that role and that we need to have your perspective out there in the American people's homes and on their devices so that they can learn a balanced argument and some civil discourse on a lot of the policies that are affecting them every day."

AT&T DirecTV should reverse course, according to Noem.

"I think that Newsmax should be available on DirecTV, and AT&T should facilitate that," she said. "I have long asked my cable companies to offer Newsmax."

As firm as Noem was on that topic, she was conversely unwilling to wade into 2024 GOP presidential primary talk.

"We've got a lot of things to do; I've got a lot of things to accomplish here in South Dakota, and I'm focused on that," she told Bolling, noting even Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence thus far only are rumored to be ready to declare a primary run against former President Donald Trump.

Trump has taken preemptive shots at "disloyal" Florida GOP Gov. "Ron DeSanctimonious," but Noem laughed out of touching that.

"Are you asking me to get in the middle of that fray?" Noem laughed. "I'm don't think I am going to do that, Eric.

"What I will tell you is that I think it's been remarkable how South Dakota has been a beacon of hope for this country. You know, we are a place that is thriving. We're growing fast. People are moving here because they know that we'll defend the Constitution, that we respect law enforcement. Our incomes are going up here faster than anywhere else.

"My job as governor is to protect the people who live here in South Dakota and make sure they have chance at the American dream, and that's what I get up every day focused on."

