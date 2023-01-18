Noem 'Not Convinced' She Should Run for President

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said she's "not convinced" a presidential bid is in her future despite talk of her running in 2024.

"'I'm not convinced that I need to run for president," Noem, who was reelected to the South Dakota governorship in November, told CBS News. "I want the very best individual that is the strongest decision maker, that loves America, to be the person that can lead us into the future."

Noem was asked if she felt pressure to finalize her plans for the next election cycle.

"I don't, at all," Noem said. "No, I think it's important that people focus on governing rather than going out and making big, broad statements and going out and taking action for their own political futures."

Noem has been mentioned as a potential 2024 presidential candidate as some Americans, disappointed with the midterm elections results and disillusioned with their party leaders, search for options.

Endorsed in her reelection bid by former President Donald Trump, Noem said last year that she would support Trump's 2024 bid for the presidency, according to The Hill. After the midterm elections, however, Noem said Trump does not "offer the best chance" for the GOP to recapture the White House.

During an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report" last month, Noem said many Republicans talked a good game before the midterms, but moving into the future the GOP needs action.

"I think that it's important we unite as conservatives so that we can save this country, and we need to spend less time blowing each other up, more time really evaluating who's strong enough to lead through a crisis because this country is in crisis, and it's in crisis because of a lack of leadership in the White House," Noem said.

"We need a Republican, a conservative in the White House, but we need one that doesn't just talk and call press conferences."

There has also been talk of Noem as a possible Trump running mate, but in November she said she would be "shocked" if he asked. She Noem said she has not spoken to Trump "in quite a long time," but said they have a "friendly relationship."

Noem also said she believes the best candidate for 2024 "will emerge" within the year.