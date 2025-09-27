Pastor Miles to Newsmax: Kirk Faced Threats but Refused to Back Down

Slain conservative leader Charlie Kirk knowingly faced “countless death threats” but pressed ahead with his mission to reach young people with the gospel, Pastor Lucas Miles, the author of "Pagan Threat: Confronting America’s Godless Uprising," told Newsmax on Saturday.

“Charlie was well aware of the threats,” said Miles, senior director of TPUSA Faith and host of "The Lucas Miles Show," on Newsmax’s "America Right Now."

“There had been countless death threats towards him over the years," he added. "Charlie knew what he was doing. He knew what was at stake. He knew what was at risk. But this just shows how much he cared about this generation, that he continued to put himself out there.”

Miles said Kirk could have chosen the safer route of broadcasting from a studio, but instead made it his mission to meet students directly. “He wanted to be where they were. And he did that better than anybody,” Miles said.

Kirk wrote the foreword to "Pagan Threat" as one of his final published messages, where he warned the nation faces “terrifying, dangerous threats from the woke left,” and praised Miles as a “fearless warrior for Christ.”

Miles said everything Kirk did was “undergirded with the Word of God.”

He recalled how Kirk emphasized that there are “three types of pastors or three types of Christians — true, traitorous, and trembling.”

According to Miles, “the trembling Christians of this nation, I think, were awoken” at Kirk’s recent memorial service and are now “looking to get involved.”

The pastor called Kirk “one of the greatest among us,” describing him as a man of integrity both “in front of the camera as well as behind the camera.”

He added that Kirk "was first and foremost a Christian. He loved people. He’s one of the only commentators who actually gives other people the microphone for hours to share their perspectives so he can listen and engage with them politely with calm discourse back and forth.”

Miles noted that Erika Kirk, Charlie’s widow and the new CEO of Turning Point USA, has pledged to continue the group’s campus tours, with the next stop at Utah State University.

“I think we have more activity than ever, and the college campuses are going to be quite alive with a lot of activity from Turning Point USA,” Miles said.

He added that while the organization is encouraged by the number of applications for its college chapters, that figure represents only a fraction of the momentum taking place nationwide.

"We've had thousands of churches reach out, and several hundred thousand Christians have asked how they can get involved," Miles said, adding that interest has also come from outside the United States.

"Just today I got messages from people in Canada asking how they can start USA Faith Canada," Miles said. "We've received responses from around the world — New Zealand, Ireland, Africa. Every member of our team has been overwhelmed, in a good way, by the outpouring of love and support. This is the start of something amazing, and with God's help, it's not just a moment, it's a movement."

Miles encouraged readers to find his book through trusted outlets, noting that knockoff copies have surfaced online.

"Pagan Threat," with Kirk's foreword, is available as part of a special offer.

