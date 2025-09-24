Pastor Miles to Newsmax: Kirk Understood 'Pagan Threat' in US 'Better Than Anybody'

Pastor Lucas Miles, senior director of Turning Point USA Faith and author of "Pagan Threat," told Newsmax Wednesday that slain conservative leader Charlie Kirk was a "no-brainer" to write the foreword for his book because he understood the threats facing America "better than anybody."

"Charlie was always everyone's biggest cheerleader," Miles said on "Wake Up America." "He loved seeing the people around him that he cared about be successful, get opportunities, be able to be pushed in the forefront. He was very openhanded and generous with his platform. I've had the opportunity to work for Charlie for about the last year and a half. It's been an honor in my life."

"Charlie was a no-brainer to ask to do this foreword," he said. "He understood the pagan threat and, really, the threats of this nation better than anybody. It's really those threats that took his life. Charlie knew that there was a risk every single day that he went out, but yet, his determination to reach this generation — not only with conservative principles but most importantly the Gospel — it drove him beyond any sort of fear of personal peril."

With his Amazon No.1 bestselling book "Pagan Threat," Miles said he set out to "really demonstrate that wokeism has evolved" into "a religion."

"Its purpose is to try to seek to supplant Christianity in America, to usher in kind of a neo-pagan resistance, to see Jesus as the oppressor and all these other political identity groups as the oppressed," he said. "And I think it's very important that we understand what's happening and that I lay out a strategy on how the church can deal with this to begin to really help provide counsel and support the younger generation that's being led astray by these deceptive ideas."

Describing Kirk as a "tremendous believer" in God, Miles said that one of his last conversations with the Turning Point USA co-founder happened when he was returning home from a trip overseas.

"He had gone to Japan; he was on his way back," Miles said. "He'd been over there in Korea and Japan speaking, and he was able to share the Gospel. He was so excited because he was able to share the Gospel with a group of, what he called, a massive group of Japanese leaders. And he was like, 'Lucas, you'd be so proud — I was just able to do this.'"

