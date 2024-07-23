Kimberly Guilfoyle to Newsmax: Secret Service Boss' Resignation Not Enough

Former California prosecutor Kimberly Guilfoyle told Newsmax on Tuesday the resignation of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle in the wake the assassination attempt against former president Donald Trump is not enough and that Americans deserve a full accounting of what happened.

Cheatle resigned Tuesday, a day after she was scorched by lawmakers from both parties in testimony before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., and ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., called for her resignation in a letter Monday, saying she "failed to provide answers to basic questions regarding that stunning operational failure and to reassure the American people that the Secret Service has learned its lessons and begun to correct its systemic blunders and failures."

At issue was how the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was able to establish a position on a rooftop 130 yards away from where Trump was speaking during a July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was shot in the right ear, a spectator was killed, and two others were severely injured.

"It's absolutely despicable," Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Trump's son Donald Trump Jr., told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "What a sham that whole situation was [Monday]. Yes, the Secret Service director resigned. But that's just not good enough. We need a House select committee to get to the truth. And, quite frankly, Cheatle should probably be facing more and more scrutiny. … Let's ask ourselves, did she lie? Did she perjure herself under oath [Monday]?

"A number of the congressmen and congresswomen are calling for that investigation, examining the facts, the reports, and the transcripts to make that determination. A former president of the United States was almost murdered, assassinated, under her watch. She has his blood on her hands, and there must be a full investigation and accountability. The American people deserve it. This can never be allowed to happen again."

Guilfoyle harshly criticized President Joe Biden's statement on Cheatle's resignation, which read, in part, "As a leader, it takes honor, courage, and incredible integrity to take full responsibility for an organization tasked with one of the most challenging jobs in public service. … We all know what happened that day can never happen again. As we move forward, I wish Kim all the best, and I will plan to appoint a new director soon."

"It's garbage," Guilfoyle said. "Just like his presidency. Just like his administration. Just like his shameful vice president. This is why the American people are disgusted and fed up, and they show up in record numbers to support the greatest president this country has ever had, President Donald J. Trump."

